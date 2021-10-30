Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 23,976 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Opera were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 80.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth $1,594,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 288.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 936,738 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth $289,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Opera Limited has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

