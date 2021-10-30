Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 251,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,041,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 54,602 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

PRTK stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

