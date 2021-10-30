Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.97 Million Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $83,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 139.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $213.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.24. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.09 and a 1 year high of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,552,259 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

