Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

HIG stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

