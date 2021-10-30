Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

In other news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 15,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

