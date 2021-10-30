Marshall Wace LLP Sells 7,034 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 123.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $93.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

