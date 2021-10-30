Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $432.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $364.64.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $392.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.25. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $239.70 and a fifty-two week high of $395.88. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

