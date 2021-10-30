Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.52. 5,837,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,333. The company has a market cap of $331.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.60 and a 200-day moving average of $364.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.70.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,904 shares of company stock worth $114,951,877. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

