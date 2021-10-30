Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $24.13. 246,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,118. Materialise has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -344.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 142,486 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 126,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

