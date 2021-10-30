Matrix AI Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.96 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $18.35 million and $5.96 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.34 or 0.00311810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

