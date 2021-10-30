Matson, Inc. (MATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 2nd

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Matson has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Matson has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matson to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

NYSE:MATX opened at $83.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Matson has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $91.79.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Matson will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,615,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,793 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

