McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $75.26, but opened at $72.00. McGrath RentCorp shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,837,000 after purchasing an additional 863,149 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6,720.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 364,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth $17,923,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,379,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $6,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

