McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $75.26, but opened at $72.00. McGrath RentCorp shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 11 shares traded.
The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,837,000 after purchasing an additional 863,149 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6,720.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 364,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth $17,923,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,379,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $6,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGRC)
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
