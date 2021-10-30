Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medical Properties Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.810-$1.850 EPS.

MPW stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 5,361,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,356. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.