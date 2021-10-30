Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medical Properties Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.810-$1.850 EPS.
MPW stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 5,361,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,356. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
