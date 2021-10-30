MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.02

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $3.51. MediWound shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 70,872 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get MediWound alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.54.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth $242,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth $3,700,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.