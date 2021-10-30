MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Insider Sells $248,225.06 in Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MD opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Truist decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.