Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $239.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $226.55 on Thursday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $108.98 and a 52-week high of $227.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.93.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

