Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.43. 47,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,920. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $45.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

