Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. 47,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBIN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

