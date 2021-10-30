Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.