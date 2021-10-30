Meta Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of CASH opened at $55.44 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $178,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $2,699,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $582,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

