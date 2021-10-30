Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $59.09, but opened at $57.10. Meta Financial Group shares last traded at $54.53, with a volume of 3,793 shares trading hands.

The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

