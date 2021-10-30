MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.23

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 97 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

