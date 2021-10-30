Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Update

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OUKPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $4.91 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1184 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

