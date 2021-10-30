Mettalex (MTLX) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003085 BTC on popular exchanges. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $925,352.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00095490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,076.22 or 1.00445497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.99 or 0.06996643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021413 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mettalex Coin Trading

