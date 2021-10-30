Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $224,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,480.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,489.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,410.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $985.05 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

