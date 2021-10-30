MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

