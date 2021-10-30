MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Up 91.9% in October

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MFM stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.