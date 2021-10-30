MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Up 91.9% in October

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MFM stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1,237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,061 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 181,674 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 112,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

