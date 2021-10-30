M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 944 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Graco by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Graco by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Graco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Graco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

