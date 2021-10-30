M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 94,654 CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of CONMED as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

CNMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

NYSE CNMD opened at $146.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $147.85.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

