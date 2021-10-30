M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Nutrien worth $19,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 96.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nutrien from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $72.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.