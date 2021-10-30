M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,451 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 128.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 444,657 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.