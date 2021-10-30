M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,622 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,288,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $384,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,173 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 57,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FDX stock opened at $235.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

