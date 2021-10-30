M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $23.24 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,424 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,430,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,383 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

