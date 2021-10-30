Michael Halpin Sells 10,000 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.68 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vericel by 128,808.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 7.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,772,000 after purchasing an additional 115,173 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

