Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $326.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $342.46.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ MSFT traded up $7.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.62. 34,765,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,087,884. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.35. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $332.00.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
