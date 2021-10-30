Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $326.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $342.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $7.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.62. 34,765,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,087,884. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.35. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $332.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

