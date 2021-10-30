MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $715.06. The company had a trading volume of 698,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $668.26 and a 200 day moving average of $622.97. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total value of $929,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
