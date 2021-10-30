MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $715.06. The company had a trading volume of 698,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $668.26 and a 200 day moving average of $622.97. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total value of $929,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $529.44.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

