MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

MVIS traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. 18,383,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,787. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 3.98. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroVision stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 104,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of MicroVision worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

