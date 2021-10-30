Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Issues Earnings Results

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%.

MSEX stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.12. The company had a trading volume of 95,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.33. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $116.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,382 shares of company stock worth $1,229,150 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Middlesex Water stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Middlesex Water worth $14,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

