Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.