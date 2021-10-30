Miller Industries (MLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLR opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 1,604.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.