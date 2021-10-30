Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Price Hits $329.10 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for $329.10 or 0.00533887 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $24.86 million and approximately $101,340.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00070095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00071573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00095634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,640.88 or 0.99998016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.70 or 0.06975262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022708 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 75,548 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

