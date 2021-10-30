Mizuho Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $59.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $38.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 222.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $41.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

