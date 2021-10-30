Mizuho Increases Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $200.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $180.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $186.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $125,505,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,289,000 after purchasing an additional 672,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $136,026,000 after purchasing an additional 664,892 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

