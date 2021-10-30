MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 177.73, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

