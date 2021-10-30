MML Investors Services LLC Has $938,000 Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,821 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 761.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,428 shares of company stock worth $7,320,713. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

