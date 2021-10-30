MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.