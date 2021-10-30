MML Investors Services LLC Sells 530 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $176.57 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.54 and a one year high of $187.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $246.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

