MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0074

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $503,043.68 and approximately $565.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

