ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth about $3,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ModivCare by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

MODV stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.06. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

