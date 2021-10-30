Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 99.82% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

NYSE MC traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,880. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

